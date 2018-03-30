SPORTS

Thanks, Warriors: Rockets clinch home court advantage with Golden State loss

The Rockets clinched home court advantage after the Warriors lost to the Bucks Thursday night. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In what might be a first, Houston Rockets fans actually have a reason to thank the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors lost to the Milwaukee Bucks Thursday night, which gives the Rockets home court advantage for the Western Conference playoffs.

It also helps that the Rockets are having a stellar season, with a 61-14 record.

That's not only the best record in the West, but also in the NBA.

These are good times for Rockets fans with the team currently on a 10-game winning streak.

So what are the odds that we have a baseball World Series title followed by an NBA championship?

Las Vegas says the Warriors have a slight edge to win it all.

However, Golden State and the Rockets have the exact same odds of winning the West and making it to the finals.

The Rockets were off Thursday night, but they return to the court Friday night at Toyota Center against the Phoenix Suns.

