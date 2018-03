Two vehicles were left in pieces after a head-on crash caused by what witnesses say was a driver going the wrong way in southeast Houston.Witnesses said a pickup truck slammed into a car on the South Beltway at Beamer around 12:30 a.m. Friday.The driver ran off and left the truck behind.The woman in the other car was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be okay.Precinct 8 deputy constables later found the pickup driver. They used a Taser to arrest him.