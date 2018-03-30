Harris County Precinct 5 deputies are looking for a man caught on video stealing a woman's purse.A woman is seen chasing down a man who stole her purse in a southwest Houston neighborhood.Pct. 5 released the video on its Facebook page, which shows a man run up to a woman outside her home on Caragenta Street Monday.He demanded for her purse, but she refused.The man swung her to the ground, took her purse and hopped back into an SUV.The woman tried chasing the suspect down and hit the back of the vehicle, but he drove off.If you recognize the man, you're asked to call Pct. 5.