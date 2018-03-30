Affordable Easter outfits your kids will love

If you are having trouble finding an Easter outfit for your kiddos, then fret no more.ABC13's Chelsey Hernandez showed Samica Knight how to save big on designer brands for her little boy.We all know kids out grow their clothes in a blink of an eye, so when it comes to shopping the name brands for your little ones, turn to stores like Marshall's and Homegoods for extreme savings.If you're on the hunt for that last minute Easter outfit, name brands like Polo Ralph Lauren and Nike are usually an easy find."So Chelsey, this was really awesome. The Polo shirt, which I love, is $16.99 for the shirt and at a department store (it would be) $35. By the way, I would never pay $35 for this shirt. So thank you very much," said Samica.We also managed to find Polo Ralph Lauren shorts for Samica's little guy for the same price, $16.99."You can't beat this, you really can't. This is perfect for your Easter photos. We may have to add you to the Easter photos. For this savings, you get added to the family photo," Knight said.Now, when your child outgrows these clothes you can turn-around and resell them to consignment shops like Kid To Kid to get even more savings.Eyewitness News gave them a call and depending on the wear and tear of your items Kid To Kid will give back 23 percent of what your items are worth, which is sometimes up to $3 or $4 .We did call around to other children's consignment stores and unfortunately they couldn't give me a quote over the phone, but just so you know there are other options for maximum savings.