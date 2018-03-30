An Arkansas boy is filled with delight now that he can join in on the fun at a neighborhood park.The Creekmore Park in Fort Smith installed a swing made for children in wheelchairs.Trish Allen shared a video on Facebook of ten-year-old Seth absolutely thrilled by the new installation."So glad to have this in our community," her caption reads. "It's been such a joy for us to see how Seth's laughter has reached out in ways his voice cannot."According to local media reports, Seth suffers from several ailments that stem from a stroke he had as an infant.The video has received over three million views since being posted.