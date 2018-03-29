Houston woman accused of stabbing boyfriend in the chest during fight

A Houston woman is facing charges after she allegedly plunged a knife into her boyfriend's chest. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed her live-in boyfriend in the chest.

Houston police said Ericka Naim, 40, is charged with aggravated assault after witnesses said she was involved in some sort of dispute on Saturday with Terry Copper.

Police said Copper, 51, was found stabbed in the chest at 3501 North McGregor Way, and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they allegedly heard threats being made, and a short time later, ambulances were arriving to help Copper.

We do not know the victim's current condition.
