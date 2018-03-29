TECHNOLOGY

Apps designed to provide resources for undocumented immigrants

EMBED </>More Videos

Apps designed to provide resources for undocumented immigrants. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Some application developers are hoping to help undocumented immigrants across the country.

ABC13 found three apps that provide information and can alert family members.

ARRIVED
The app displays the latest immigration news and educates users on the deportation process.

CELL 411
The app allows users to send a mass text message when in need of help. The text message will also include turn-by-turn GPS directions for family and friends to your location.

NOTIFICA
With the press of a button, those who are subject to a police raid and risk deportation can send customized messages to a list of contacts. The message can alert family members, legal advocates and other contacts that you may have been detained.
