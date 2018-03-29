FRAUD

Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston and the country

WHO IS KIRBYJON CALDWELL? News of the pastor's indictment is sure to reverberate through Houston and even the country. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houstonians are likely to feel a sense of shock after word of Pastor Kirbyjob Caldwell's indictment for alleged wire fraud and money laundering.

The senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church became a prominent figure not just in the Bayou City but across the country after he launched his church in 1982.

Caldwell's preaching style and charismatic way of attracting followers led to exponential growth at the church, expanding from 25 members at the first service to more than 16,000 members today.

As a spiritual advisor to former President George W. Bush, Caldwell even presided over Jenna Bush Hager's wedding at the Bushes' Crawford, Texas ranch.

PHOTO: Caldwell weds Jenna Bush and Henry Hager in Crawford



Caldwell is a limited partner with the Houston Texans, and sits on several corporate boards.

His non-profit organizations have built housing and even launched a shelter for abused children.

