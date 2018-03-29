EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3280076" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell had been indicted for securities fraud.

Sources close to the investigation tell me Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell, who officiated Jenna Bush’s wedding, is making arrangements to turn himself in next week to 10 days. #abc13 https://t.co/5GMtMAftMs — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) March 29, 2018

Houstonians are likely to feel a sense of shock after word of Pastor Kirbyjob Caldwell's indictment for alleged wire fraud and money laundering.The senior pastor of Windsor Village United Methodist Church became a prominent figure not just in the Bayou City but across the country after he launched his church in 1982.Caldwell's preaching style and charismatic way of attracting followers led to exponential growth at the church, expanding from 25 members at the first service to more than 16,000 members today.As a spiritual advisor to former President George W. Bush, Caldwell even presided over Jenna Bush Hager's wedding at the Bushes' Crawford, Texas ranch.Caldwell is a limited partner with the Houston Texans, and sits on several corporate boards.His non-profit organizations have built housing and even launched a shelter for abused children.