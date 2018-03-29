ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Residents of home made famous by "Roseanne" watch premiere together

Residents of home made famous by "Roseanne" show watch premiere.

EVANSVILLE, Indiana (KTRK) --
As millions watched the premiere of "Roseanne" Tuesday night, there was a special group watching inside the fictional home used in the show.

For Tommy Skupien, his childhood came full circle.

"I think it will be really cool to see our house that I live in and walk to every day," he said. "Don't really think it's anything special, but to a lot of people it will be a cool sight watching the show pick back up and the famous intro."

This preview of the new "Roseanne" premiered during the Oscars. The show returns on March 27th.



Skupien lives at the iconic home and says people drive by to take pictures.

"We see people walking by taking pictures of the house, which kind of gives it excitement because it shows a lot of people are intrigued with the "Roseanne" house," Chris Shuck said.

They believe traffic will pick up with the show rebooting on ABC.

In case you didn't catch the premiere, the episode will be re-broadcast Sunday, April 1 on ABC13.
