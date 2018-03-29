SPORTS

HE'S BACK: Texans sign QB Brandon Weeden

EMBED </>More Videos

Texans announce signing of quarterback Brandon Weeden (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Houston Texans announced Thursday it has signed unrestricted free agent QB Brandon Weeden.

Weeden appeared in two games with one start for Houston in 2015, but did not play in 2016.

The QB was cut last September as the Texans reduced their roster to the 53-player maximum, and then signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

In his two appearances for the Texans, Weeden completed 26 of 42 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.7 passer rating.

Weeden also led Houston to their first win in Indianapolis in franchise history in Week 15 of the 2015 season, and a 34-6 victory over the Titans the next week.

He was first drafted by the Browns with the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, out of Oklahoma State.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Springer, World Series champ Astros top Texas 4-0 in opener
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Astros' George Springer hits leadoff HR for second straight Opening Day
Mets hitter Rusty Staub, known after career for work for police and firefighters, dies at 73
More Sports
Top Stories
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Driver killed after opening fire on Pasadena officer, police say
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Harris Co. deputy arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Girl brought brother to Yates HS, attacked 13-year-old
Missing Pearland girl with special needs may be in Houston
Show More
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
Water levels concerning homeowners along San Jacinto River
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Tonight's cool front will make for some nice weather through the weekend
More News
Top Video
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Police: Girl brought brother to Yates HS, attacked 13-year-old
More Video