HE'S BACK: Texans sign QB Brandon Weeden

The Houston Texans announced Thursday it has signed unrestricted free agent QB Brandon Weeden.Weeden appeared in two games with one start for Houston in 2015, but did not play in 2016.The QB was cut last September as the Texans reduced their roster to the 53-player maximum, and then signed by the Tennessee Titans in 2017.In his two appearances for the Texans, Weeden completed 26 of 42 passes for 305 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.7 passer rating.Weeden also led Houston to their first win in Indianapolis in franchise history in Week 15 of the 2015 season, and a 34-6 victory over the Titans the next week.He was first drafted by the Browns with the 22nd overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, out of Oklahoma State.