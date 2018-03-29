CHICK-FIL-A

World's largest Chick-fil-A with rooftop, 5 floors opens in New York

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a tour of the world's largest Chick-fil-A, which opened its doors in NYC Thursday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Chicken lovers (and cows), rejoice! The world's largest Chick-fil-A officially opened its doors in New York City Thursday.

If you're ever in New York, you can find the whopping 12,000-square-foot restaurant in the Financial District next to Fulton Center Station.

The restaurant is five stories tall, seats 140 guests and has an open-air rooftop deck, which the company said offers unimpeded views of One World Trade Center.


There will also be two kitchens, three levels of dining and floor-to-ceiling windows on each level.

It's slated to employee more than 150 people.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-achickenfast food restaurantrestaurantu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICK-FIL-A
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about secret menu
Wallisville Chick-fil-A donating profits to Channelview band
More chick-fil-a
FOOD & DRINK
Where to eat Easter brunch
3 New Vietnamese Spots In Houston
3 new places to savor sandwiches in Houston
'Feges BBQ' debuts in Greenway
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Driver killed after opening fire on Pasadena officer, police say
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Harris Co. deputy arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Girl brought brother to Yates HS, attacked 13-year-old
Missing Pearland girl with special needs may be in Houston
Show More
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
Water levels concerning homeowners along San Jacinto River
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Tonight's cool front will make for some nice weather through the weekend
More News
Top Video
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Police: Girl brought brother to Yates HS, attacked 13-year-old
More Video