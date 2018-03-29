EDUCATION

Parents say school sex ed too graphic for 4th grade students

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents packed Wednesday night's Fremont Unified School Board meeting to protest a new sex ed curriculum that they say is too graphic for young students. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, California --
Parents packed Wednesday night's Fremont Unified School Board meeting to protest a new sex ed curriculum that they say is too graphic for young students.

Parents made their voices heard before the meeting began. They're against the new sexual education curriculum that would be taught to Fremont students starting in 4th grade.

"It's very sexually explicit to a lot of them, especially since the curriculum is taught for fourth grade and up," said Ivy Wu, a former school board member.

"On the content of the curriculum itself, too much too soon, and also just the lack of parental involvement in the process," said Chris Drake, a father of third and fourth-grade students.

The associate superintendent for instruction said parent information sessions were held at the beginning of the year. And the subject matter has been vetted by experts and is in line with state law.

"Making sure that any instruction that we have in fourth through sixth grade be medically accurate, be inclusive and make sure the teachers are very well trained," said Associate Superintendent for Instruction Denise Herrmann.

Some people did come to support the curriculum.

"More information is always better. The information is going to help the kids make healthier, happier decision and ultimately stay safe throughout their lives," said Fremont resident Leena Yin.

But for the most part, the board heard negative comments.

The board could make a decision on the new sex ed classes next month.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationsexsex educationschoolschool boardteacherteachersstudentsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Special-needs student goes on field trip without permission
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Here's who will be leading Houston schools for now
School arms students with rocks in case of school shooter
More Education
Top Stories
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
San Jacinto River levels going down after flooding threat
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
Funeral held for Stephon Clark, man killed by Sacramento police
Show More
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Find out how you can help Dickinson animal shelter in need
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
Russia to close US consulate and kick out diplomats
It's not just for kids anymore! Baytown seniors go on egg hunt
More News
Top Video
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Harris County deputy arrested on child pornography charges
It's not just for kids anymore! Baytown seniors go on egg hunt
Spider-Man stuns kids at Chick-fil-A after taking off mask
More Video