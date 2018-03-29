EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3278237" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cooking With ABC13 - Orzo & Bean Salad

Spicy Balsamic Dressing:1/2 cup GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil1/4 GOYA Balsamic Vinegar1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic1 tbsp. spicy mustard2 tsp. GOYA Adobo Seasoning with Pepper1 tsp. GOYA HoneySalad:1 head radicchio, quartered12 oz. orzo, cooked according to package directions2 cups halved cherry tomatoes1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Kidney Beans1 can (6 oz.)GOYA Large Pitted Black Olives2 shallots, sliced1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley, divided- Spicy Balsamic Dressing: Whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, seasoning and honey.- Salad: Preheat grill to medium-high; grease grate well. Brush radicchio with 1 tbsp dressing. Grill radicchio, turning once, for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly charred. Let cool slightly and slice thinly.- Toss orzo with remaining dressing. Stir in cherry tomatoes, kidney beans, olives, shallots and 3 tbsp parsley. Transfer to serving plate. Top with radicchio and sprinkle with remaining parsley