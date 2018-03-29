FOOD & DRINK

Cooking With ABC13 - Orzo & Bean Salad

Let's Get Cooking!

Orzo & Bean Salad from Rebecca Spera
EMBED More News Videos

Cooking With ABC13 - Orzo & Bean Salad

Ingredients:

Spicy Balsamic Dressing:
1/2 cup GOYA Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/4 GOYA Balsamic Vinegar
1 tbsp. GOYA Minced Garlic
1 tbsp. spicy mustard
2 tsp. GOYA Adobo Seasoning with Pepper
1 tsp. GOYA Honey

Salad:
1 head radicchio, quartered
12 oz. orzo, cooked according to package directions
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 can (15.5 oz.) GOYA Low Sodium Kidney Beans
1 can (6 oz.)
GOYA Large Pitted Black Olives
2 shallots, sliced
1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley, divided

Instructions

- Spicy Balsamic Dressing: Whisk together oil, vinegar, garlic, mustard, seasoning and honey.

- Salad: Preheat grill to medium-high; grease grate well. Brush radicchio with 1 tbsp dressing. Grill radicchio, turning once, for 4 to 5 minutes or until lightly charred. Let cool slightly and slice thinly.

- Toss orzo with remaining dressing. Stir in cherry tomatoes, kidney beans, olives, shallots and 3 tbsp parsley. Transfer to serving plate. Top with radicchio and sprinkle with remaining parsley

Click Here For Printable Recipe
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcookingfoodgoya
FOOD & DRINK
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Where to eat Easter brunch
3 New Vietnamese Spots In Houston
3 new places to savor sandwiches in Houston
'Feges BBQ' debuts in Greenway
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Local megachurch pastor indicted for wire fraud, money laundering
Indicted pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell's reach felt across Houston
Driver killed after opening fire on Pasadena officer, police say
'Your child may be the next child,' HPD chief says
Astros start title defense with 4-1 win vs. Rangers
Harris Co. deputy arrested on child pornography charges
Police: Girl brought brother to Yates HS, attacked 13-year-old
Missing Pearland girl with special needs may be in Houston
Show More
National Weather Service: EF-0 tornado hit in Brazoria Co.
Water levels concerning homeowners along San Jacinto River
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and high water conditions after storms
Tonight's cool front will make for some nice weather through the weekend
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos