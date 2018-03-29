The #Mets family suffered a loss earlier today when Daniel “Rusty” Staub passed away. The entire organization sends its deepest sympathy to his family. He will be missed by everyone. #RIPRusty pic.twitter.com/fFymLOAqhr — New York Mets (@Mets) March 29, 2018

While Opening Day is always a special day, filled with joy and hope and visions of springtime weather--today, Mets fans my age mix in a healthy dose of sadness and mortality as we mourn the passing of Mets great Rusty Staub. Rest in peace Le Grand Orange. pic.twitter.com/Dssbof4PTK — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) March 29, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1031241" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> First regular season major league baseball game in Houston.

Longtime New York Mets hitter Rusty Staub, who tallied 2,716 hits in a 23-year baseball career, died Thursday at the age of 73.Staub played for five major league teams from 1963 to 1985, including a pair of stints in New York. He also made All-Star appearances for the Houston Astros, Montreal Expos and Detroit Tigers, and played one season with the Texas Rangers.The Astros released a statement on Staub's death, saying:Staub spent six seasons in Houston.He was a career .279 hitter with 292 home runs and 1,466 RBIs to go along with the 2,716 hits.After his playing career, Staub gave back to New York firefighters and police officers through the Rusty Staub Foundation, raising millions for the families of first responders killed in the line of duty.