HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Today, you get the chance to weigh in on a long range transportation plan through the year 2045.
The Houston-Galveston Area Council is hosting a meeting tonight at the Kashmere Gardens Multi-Service Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The 2045 Regional Transportation Plan (RTP) prioritizes projects in the eight-county Houston region.
Transportation projects seeking federal dollars must be included in the plan in order to get funding.
You can share the traffic concerns affecting your neighborhood in the meeting.