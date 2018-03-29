WEATHER

SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms

SkyEye video of Lake Houston spillway and the San Jacinto River (KTRK)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --
Rain dumped in the area by storms Thursday morning caused some high water trouble spots to pop up in The Woodlands.

This is along the I-45 feeder road near Texas Children's Hospital.

TxDOT crews are working to block off the area to prevent more drivers from getting stuck in the water.


SEE ALSO: Most likely roads to flood in and around Houston

