Lightning strike may have caused fire at northwest Houston hotel

A lightning strike may have started a fire at a hotel in northwest Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Firefighters believe a lightning strike from Thursday morning's storms may have caused a small fire at a hotel in northwest Houston.

Firefighters were seen on top of the roof at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites located on West Road off the West Sam Houston Tollway.

It's not clear how many guests were inside the hotel at the time, however several of them along with hotel staff gathered just outside of the lobby.

Several fire engines with the Cy-Fair Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene as well.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, but early assessments are that lightning hit the hotel.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Foti Kallergis reports from the scene of a hotel where there was a possible lightning strike.



In the Katy area, a family also believes lightning hit their home.

That happened on Yellowwood Court in the area of FM 1463 and South Firethorne.

The family says they were asleep when they heard a loud popping noise then started to smell smoke.

There was some damage to the kitchen area.

The family is OK.

