8-year-old caught in the middle of drive-by shooting outside nail salon dies

EMBED </>More Videos

8-year-old boy dies after drive-by shooting from March 2 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An 8-year-old has died after he and his 5-year-old sister were shot in a drive-by shooting outside a nail salon.

The medical examiner confirmed with Eyewitness News that 8-year-old Triston died from his injuries after being caught in the middle of gunfire on March 1 off Scott Street near Wheeler Avenue.

Police said in the brief moment a mother went into a nail salon to check on wait times around 6:30 p.m., two of her children became the victims of a drive-by shooting.

The boy's 5-year-old sister was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

An 11-year-old child who was also inside the vehicle was not injured.

HPD TO SUSPECTS: "EVERYONE'S LIVES MATTER"
EMBED More News Videos

"I'm tired of seeing young men and young women shot in the streets of Houston, and like it doesn't mean anything. Everybody's lives matter," HPD Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy R. Finner said.


While police have no leads on the suspect or suspects, HPD Executive Assistant Police Chief Troy R. Finner said they will find who is responsible.

"Those who don't want to listen and just think we're going to stand by and let our streets become bloodbaths, they've got another thing coming," Finner said. "Because the majority of the people in this city are good people."

CITY COUNCILMAN GETS FIRST-HAND VIEW OF CRIME TROUBLE SPOTS
EMBED More News Videos

Shootings, prostitution and other illegal activities in one Houston neighborhood has a city councilman looking for answers.



Finner said while the investigation continues, the sheer number of shots fired at this one vehicle suggests the victims were "probably targeted."

Police could not say immediately how many shots were fired.

Investigators said this shooting occurred just a few blocks from another shooting that happened that afternoon.

Again, no arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Two children found shot in SE Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police are investigating after two children were shot on Scott Street.

WATCH: Reporter Steven Romo reports near the salon
EMBED More News Videos

A vehicle riddled with bullet holes can be seen outside the nail salon where the two children were shot.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingchild shotinvestigationchild injuredHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Show More
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
High water locations on Houston-area roads
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Transformer fire caught on camera
More News
Top Video
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Rapper DMX sentenced to prison for tax fraud
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
More Video