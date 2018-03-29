HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --We know many of you are still trying to get back into your homes after Hurricane Harvey.
ABC13 anchor Tom Koch is right there with you. I was able to show him a one-stop shop for all his buying needs at a fraction of the cost.
I took Tom to the Habitat For Humanity ReStore off the South Loop and South Wayside.
It's the place to go when buying building materials, appliances and home accessories.
"All brand new interior, exterior doors and all styles typically run $80 plus and we sell them for $55," said Matt Murphy, ReStore Manager.
You can find toilets for less than $100 along with insulation, flooring and new and used blinds for your windows.
Just make sure to come in with your measurements.
Due to the high demand post Harvey, ReStore is ordering a variety of new products in bulk to sell to you at reduced prices. Donations from a handful of companies are also pouring in.
You can help by donating anything from your own house to ReStore.
They will even send a crew to pick it up for you.
When you shop at ReStore, 100 percent of the proceeds go directly to Houston Habitat for Humanity to help build more homes.
There are two Houston ReStore locations with a third store opening soon.
To find out more on donating your items go to the Habitat for Humanity website and click the ReStore link.
You can also give them a call 713-643-1100.