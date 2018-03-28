Man found fatally assaulted at apartments in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating the fatal assault of a man in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in southeast Houston, where police are investigating the fatal assault of a man.

Homicide investigators said the man's body was found at an apartment in the 10000 block of Cullen Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet by the Houston Police Department.

We do not know the name or age of the victim, or the circumstances behind his death.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundassaultman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
SKYEYE VIEW: Road and damage conditions after storms
San Jacinto River rising out of banks, may threaten homes
Storms are gone, rivers and creeks are rising
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Former Houston Astro Rusty Staub dies at 73 on opening day
Weigh in on the traffic plan that will last nearly 30 years
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
Show More
Lightning strike may have caused fire at NW Houston hotel
High water locations on Houston-area roads
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
'Stay calm,' there's only a cheetah in your car
Transformer fire caught on camera
More News
Top Video
UFO spotted over Arizona was 'just so bright'
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
Rapper DMX sentenced to prison for tax fraud
A rough week: Trail of damage left behind as storms soak Texas
More Video