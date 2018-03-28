'Feges BBQ' Debuts In Greenway

A new breakfast and brunch spot, offering barbecue and sandwiches, has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new addition to Greenway, called Feges BBQ, is located at 3 Greenway Plaza, Suite C210.
This newcomer--a project from husband-and-wife team Patrick Feges and Erin Smith--specializes in elevated Texas barbecue and an array of signature side dishes.
On the barbecue side of the menu, expect to see offerings like brisket, pork ribs and house-made sausage and more. For sides, look for dishes such as loaded potato salad, elote corn salad and yogurt and cilantro slaw.
If you're in the mood for something a little different, there are sandwiches, pulled chicken with butter lettuce and a kale salad.
Rounding things out are desserts like peanut butter and jelly chocolate cake and rum raisin bread pudding. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Feges BBQ has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Wil J. said, "Really good barbecue here. Brisket was a little salty at first, but as you keep digging in, it gets way yummier. The star of the show is the pork belly though. Sauce that comes with it compliments it."
And Kevin G. said, "We arrived around 10:45am and were the first in line. Before we knew it, a line of about 40 to 50 people had formed behind us."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Feges BBQ is open weekdays from 7am-5pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
