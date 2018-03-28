Family suing company after child killed by repair van in NW Houston

Child riding bicycle fatally struck by repair van (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The family of a boy fatally killed by a repair van while riding his bike in Acres Homes has filed a lawsuit against the company.

Houston police responded to the 5000 block of W. Gulf Bank around 6:20 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the body of a boy at the Streamside Place apartments.

According to documents, the family filed the lawsuit against Willowbrook Air Conditioning and Heating.

Investigators said the driver did stay at the scene and spoke with officers.

A GoFundMe account has been created by the family.
