Weather cancels Houston Open Pro-Am but tournament to continue during weekend

The storms don't just impact folks getting around town or to work, it also impacts events going on around the city. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The storms don't just impact folks getting around town or to work, it also impacts events going on around the city. One of them being a pretty big golf tournament starting Thursday morning.

Despite today's cancelation of the ProAm, delays could be expected Thursday.

Weather is a top priority and although members of the Houston Open expect it to move through, there are plans in line just in case something happens.

"We have all the latest onsite information, all the computer models are monitored constantly. We have up to date information and we make decisions off of that," said Steve Timms, Houston Golf Association President.

It is expected that all four round will be completed on Thursday, and the tournament will run through this weekend.

Fans will be updated with any changes.
