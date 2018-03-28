  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: Houston under Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.
POLITICS

Deported veteran Miguel Perez Jr. describes ordeal

EMBED </>More Videos

Miguel Perez Jr., an Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, is now being deported after he was denied U.S. citizenship. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Former Army veteran Miguel Perez described what happened to him when he was deported to Mexico last Friday after losing his appeal to remain in the U.S.

"'You see those two green arrows? That's Mexico, go ask them for help. Go talk to them,'" Perez said he was told. "Turned around, and walked off."

Perez said he was left alone, with nothing but his unlaced shoes and a dirty white t-shirt.

Perez's deportation follows a decision by U.S. authorities to his deny his citizenship application because of a felony drug conviction, despite his military service.

Perez served half of a 15-year prison sentence for that conviction. He was born in Mexico and came to Chicago legally as a child.

"He lived like a citizen, talked like a citizen, why can't he live in his country, Why? I don't understand why?" Esperanza Perez said.

Perez came to the United States in the 1980s with his parents.

His family and U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth said he earned the opportunity to remain in the United States when he vowed to defend the country.

While he thought signing up for the Army and serving two tours of Afghanistan would make him a U.S. citizen, it did not. Perez returned from war with PTSD.

"We looked for help for him, but nobody helped him at the time," his mother said.

Without proper VA care, Perez self-medicated with drugs, which eventually resulted in a drug conviction. He pleaded guilty. After serving almost eight years in prison, ICE immediately took Perez into custody. After he exhausted almost all legal avenues, ICE moved to deport Perez without allowing his parents to give him clothes, money or medication.

Perez's father called the U.S. government "barbaric."

"Mi hijo, my son went to defend both Democrats and Republicans, rich and poor. Soldiers don't discriminate against anyone, they defend everyone," his father said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsdeportationveteranarmyafghanistanPTSDdrug arrestcitizenshipimmigrationu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Gov. Abbott is 1st U.S. governor to ever meet with PM Modi
Immigrant groups call U.S. Census question on citizenship 'catastrophic'
Debunked falsehoods and conspiracies about Parkland shooting
Former Disney Channel star joins Trump White House
More Politics
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Houston under Flash Flood Watch until 7 a.m.
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Texas A&M student on bike braves flood for class presentation
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
Suspected shooter at large after person shot in the head
Man found fatally assaulted at apartments in SE Houston
Show More
Gov. Abbott is 1st U.S. governor to ever meet with PM Modi
Power company charges thousands for empty home
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Debunked falsehoods and conspiracies about Parkland shooting
Weather cancels Houston Open Pro-Am but tournament to continue during weekend
More News
Top Video
State accused of revenge porn in release of couple's photos
Family's home destroyed after completing Harvey repairs
Emergency officials: Stay off the roads during the storm
Gov. Abbott is 1st U.S. governor to ever meet with PM Modi
More Video