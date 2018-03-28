3 New Places To Savor Sandwiches In Houston

Local Foods
714 Yale St., Ste 1A., The Heights
Photo: Na C./Yelp
Houston-based eatery Local Foods has opened its latest location in the Heights. It offers "a gourmet selection of sandwiches, salads and prepared meals with local ingredients from select featured local farmers," according to the restaurant's website.
There's a large selection of sandwiches like falafel with Kalamata olives and vegan yogurt, smoked salmon with mixed greens and onion jam, and "Crunchy Chicken" with nut crumbles, crushed chips, house pickles and buttermilk ranch on a pretzel bun.
Each sandwich comes with a choice of soup or two sides, such as beets with mint and pistachios, red potato salad or quinoa with bell pepper and carrots. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp, Local Foods has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Na C., who reviewed Local Foods on March 26th, wrote, "They say location is key, but Local Foods has both location and food quality for sure. The restaurant was packed with diners inside and out, people in line waiting to place their orders."
And Wylie F. wrote, "Don't miss this place! Food is fresh and well-prepared. We had soup, salad, sandwich and a couple sides--we shared. When asking about gluten-free substitutions we were very happy that they offered several possibilities to alter their menu."
Local Foods is open daily from 10am-9pm.
Pita Pit
21139 State Highway 249, Northwest Houston
Photo: Jennifer M./Yelp
At Pita Pit, customers can build their own pitas, selecting their choice of protein, cheeses and sauces.
Diners can also opt for signature pita sandwiches like chicken souvlaki with tomatoes, feta and tzatziki or an egg and hash brown breakfast pita with grilled onions and green peppers. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a five-star Yelp rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Pita Pit has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jeanette T., who was one of the first users to visit Pita Pit on February 13th, wrote, "I have had the pleasure of having Pita Pits before. So I decided to try their catering. I can't say enough. They were fabulous. On time with delicious pitas and salad."
And Amy R. wrote, "Finally a Pita Pit close to me! Great food. A must try for sure. I think the difference with Pita Pit is they really do use fresh ingredients that are flavorful."
Jimmy John's
24510 Eastex Fwy, Ste 100., Kingwood
Photo: Sarah W./Yelp
National franchise Jimmy John's recently opened a new location in Kingwood. The chain specializes in sandwiches and subs.
On the menu, look for an Italian sub with genoa salami, provolone cheese, and Italian vinaigrette; the "Billy Club" with roast beef, smoked ham and provolone cheese; and a vegetarian sub with provolone cheese and avocado spread.
Jimmy John's currently holds 4.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Ashley R., who reviewed Jimmy John's on February 11th, wrote, "Freaky fast and delicious as always. Very glad we have a JJ closer to us than the Humble location!"
Yelper Kayla C. wrote, "I have ordered from this location multiple times and I have always had a pleasant ordering experience. The delivery has always been really fast as well."
Jimmy John's is open daily from 11am-10pm.