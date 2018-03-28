ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) --A daycare, which was in hot water after two of its teachers ridiculed a 6-month-old-boy via Snapchat, is closing their doors.
Earlier this week, a video of two Little Jackets Nest daycare teachers laughing hysterically at the child covered in feces surfaced the web.
Both teachers posted a video on Snapchat with captions reading, "I dnt want kids anymore" and "y'all still got baby fever???"
The daycare owner issued a letter, saying,
Dear Parents,
It is with deep sadness that I must inform you that I have made the decision to close our doors permanently on Thursday, March 29th at 6:00 pm. Due to circumstances out of my control, the reputation of my business , as well as my name, my family and the name of my current employees,have been tarnished, unfairly, beyond what is acceptable. In no way is our closing due to enforcement from the State Licensing Office, APD, lawyers, civil suits or any such nature, nor has it been forced on me by any one individual or municipality. This decision was made on my own after a great deal of prayer. The decision to close has been a very difficult one for me and one that has caused my family and I a great deal of emotional turmoil.
As you all know, I started Little Jackets Nest from nothing, almost 8 years ago and put every dime I had into building the Center. For the last 8 years I have lived and breathed The Nest, and more times than I can count, have put the needs of my employees, parents and students before myself and my own family. Owning the Nest was a dream come true that I've had since I was a little girl. I worked so hard for so many years and gave it everything I had, every single day, to make it the wonderful place it is and with a single type of a post, it has been ruined. The time has come now, that I must consider the ramifications of these recent events and social media posts, even as unfair and misrepresented as they have been, and how they are affecting my health, my family, and my employees. The negative impacts of these recent events will leave a lasting impression on me for years and years to come.
There are no words to express my gratitude to each and every one of you who showed your support and loyalty thru texts, cards, gifts, flowers and well wishes over the course of the last few days. Your out pooring of understanding and support means more than you will ever know. It has been an honor and a blessing to have had each of you in my life throughout the last 8 years and I will forever be grateful for having the opportunity to know you and care for your children.
I am truly devastated and hurt that things have come to this and even as I type this letter to you, I have tears running down my face knowing that I am letting you down. I am sorry for the inconvenience it is going to cause each of you and your children by leaving us and having to relocate to a new center. I know this decision will affect so many people's lives negatively and it pains me to know I have caused any of you hurt by having to make this decision. I have no choice but to put this in God's hands, let him take the wheel, and have faith that he will see us all thru this.
Regretfully Yours,
Lisa
She also says she, her family and staff have received many threats and have been harassed since all this started. For the safety of her people, she decided to close.