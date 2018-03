A daycare, which was in hot water after two of its teachers ridiculed a 6-month-old-boy via Snapchat , is closing their doors.Earlier this week, a video of two Little Jackets Nest daycare teachers laughing hysterically at the child covered in feces surfaced the web.Both teachers posted a video on Snapchat with captions reading, "I dnt want kids anymore" and "y'all still got baby fever???"The daycare owner issued a letter, saying,She also says she, her family and staff have received many threats and have been harassed since all this started. For the safety of her people, she decided to close.