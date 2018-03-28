PETS & ANIMALS

Woman protecting kids has ear bitten off in Bronx pit bull attack

EASTCHESTER, The Bronx --
A woman in the Bronx was seriously injured when she was attacked by a pit bull Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the dog got away from its owner -- either ran off on a leash or out of a backyard -- and attacked the woman at the playground of the Eastchester Gardens Houses just before 4 p.m.

The woman was reportedly attacked while protecting some kids from the animal.

Authorities say the victim had her ear torn off and also suffered a bite on her hand.

The attack continued until the owner arrived and was able to grab the dog.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The dog was captured, and the investigation is ongoing.
