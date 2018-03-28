SPORTS

NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files federal complaint claiming discrimination

EMBED </>More Videos

A former NFL cheerleader, fired over a picture she posted on Instagram, has filed a federal complaint. (@jacalynbailey)

NEW ORLEANS --
A former New Orleans Saints cheerleader who was fired over a picture she posted on Instagram has now filed a federal complaint.

Bailey Davis is accusing the team of discrimination and setting a different set of rules and standards for cheerleaders that don't apply to male players.

She says she was fired over a post in which she was wearing a one-piece dance bodysuit, which the team deemed distasteful.

She has started a movement called #LevelThePlayingField, one that treats all members of the team equally.

"I obviously want equal rules for the players and cheerleaders," she said. "I want to be treated like a professional athlete, just like the professional football players are treated like professional football players."

The Saints say their conduct rules apply across the board and that Davis was not treated any differently on account of her sex.

"The Saints organization strives to treat all employees fairly, including Ms. Davis," Leslie A. Lanusse, a lawyer who is representing the Saints, said in an email. "At the appropriate time and in the appropriate forum, the Saints will defend the organization's policies and workplace rules. For now, it is sufficient to say that Ms. Davis was not subjected to discrimination because of her gender."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportslawsuitcheerleadingbig talkersNew Orleans Saints
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Houston Outlaws players greeted by hundreds of fans
Boy with special needs finds hope in basketball
Former TCU QB released from Seahawks after abuse allegations
More Sports
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Show More
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video