WEATHER

Houston area school activity delays and cancellations

EMBED </>More Videos

Get school closing notifications on your phone

Along with high water locations in and around Houston, we're also keeping track of how Wednesday's severe weather is impacting area school districts.

In Cy-Fair ISD, subvarsity track and field meets originally scheduled at Cy-Fair and Cypress Lakes high schools have been canceled due to inclement weather.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherschool closingsschool athleticsstormHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Show More
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
More Video