New video shows an Indiana man escaping as police dropped him off at jail Tuesday morning.The officers pull into the garage and get out of the vehicles. Just seconds later as they move behind the cars to secure their weapons, Michael Maldonado, 25, jumps out of the patrol car and makes a run for it.Police say he was barefoot and still handcuffed when he slipped under the closing garage bay door.After hours of searching, Maldonado was taken into custody again Tuesday night.