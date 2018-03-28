Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers

HOUSTON, Texas --
There's big buzz around Houston's newest art installation, Cloud Column. Here are the numbers behind what it took to get Houston's "bean" installed.

21,000 pounds - The total weight of Anish Kapoor's Cloud Column

6,000 pounds - The weight of the metallic cage that protected installation during transportation

650 tons - Total weight of the crane used to lift and position the art piece

32 feet - The height of Cloud Column

5 hours - How long it took the crew to position Cloud Column

6 hours - How long it took one member of Kapoor's London installation team to buff the entire stainless-steel surface

Millions - Estimated number of selfies that will be taken with the sculpture
