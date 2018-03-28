Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers

HOUSTON, Texas --There's big buzz around Houston's newest art installation, Cloud Column. Here are the numbers behind what it took to get Houston's "bean" installed.
21,000 pounds - The total weight of Anish Kapoor's Cloud Column
6,000 pounds - The weight of the metallic cage that protected installation during transportation
650 tons - Total weight of the crane used to lift and position the art piece
32 feet - The height of Cloud Column
5 hours - How long it took the crew to position Cloud Column
6 hours - How long it took one member of Kapoor's London installation team to buff the entire stainless-steel surface
Millions - Estimated number of selfies that will be taken with the sculpture