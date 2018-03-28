Second person charged after Facebook video showed baby smoking marijuana

EMBED </>More Videos

A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
A second person has been charged after a video on Facebook showed a baby smoking marijuana.

The 20-year-old mother of the 1-year-old baby was arrested last week.

EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Ashanti Lofton is facing multiple charges.



Now, 18-year-old Allan Maldonado is also facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a child and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

The arrest warrant states that Maldonado "knowingly...caused, encourage and aid..." the child to smoke a marijuana blunt.

A version of the video that's received more than 1 million views was posted by a user who urged the mother's arrest.

The Raleigh Police Department has arrested the mother of the baby seen smoking in a viral video on Facebook.



The 10-second video showed the hand of an adult off-screen holding what appeared to be a cigarillo to the child's lips. The child then appeared to inhale and puff smoke.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimemarijuanachild endangermentparents chargedu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Show More
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video