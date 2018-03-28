Prisoner escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport

Authorities are searching for the prisoner.

NEW YORK --
A prisoner being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents escaped their custody at JFK Airport, catching a taxi to freedom.

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, being deported on a prior weapons arrest, ran away from the agents in Terminal 4, at Gate B23, at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The agents had taken off his handcuffs when he was brought through screening.

He was about to be escorted onto a plane when he ran away from them.

The man was caught on surveillance video fleeing the airport in a yellow cab.

Port Authority police released a statement saying, "An individual being transported by federal immigration officials at JFK Airport last night eluded custody during transfer to a connecting flight. A check of video cameras by authorities showed the individual left the airport in a cab. Federal authorities would know if he is still at large. He was not taken into custody in the airport by the Port Authority Police Department."

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 before violating the terms of his status. He was ordered deported in September 2015 by an immigration judge. Mbacke has previous criminal convictions for multiple weapons and firearms offenses. ICE, along with state, federal and local authorities, are currently actively seeking his whereabouts. Members of the public should not attempt to apprehend him and instead immediately contact authorities.

Mbacke was last seen wearing a black or purple shirt, jeans and sneakers. He is 6 foot 3 inches and approximately 190 pounds.
