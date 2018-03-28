ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed in car

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
Actor Corey Feldman on Wednesday morning said he was hospitalized after being stabbed and wounded overnight.

In a pair of tweets, Feldman said he was sitting in his car when three men approached and attacked him, adding that his security was distracted at the time.

The actor did not specify the location of the incident but said the Los Angeles Police Department was investigating. An LAPD spokesperson was not immediately available to comment on the matter.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentactorstabbingcelebrity crimecelebrity
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look behind the scenes at the Roseanne revival
Experts: Prince toxicology report shows very high drug levels
Stars from 'The Sandlot' are coming to Houston
7 questions with Jasmin Savoy Brown of 'For the People'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Show More
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
HPD: Suspect shot and killed breaking into truck in NE Houston
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video