Get your shine on! Eureka Heights debuts glitter ale in Astros' honor

Eureka Heights Brewery will debut glittery beer for the Astros season. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gold appears to be the perfect color for the Houston Astros.

First, they unveiled World Series championship-themed gold gear that they'll be sporting to kick off the season.

Now, a brewery is adding to that golden touch with a shimmering new beer.

Starting Thursday, Eureka Heights will begin selling its Glitter Factory beer.

Thursday is also the day the Astros' seasons begins, on the road, against the Texas Rangers.

The brewery describes the shining sensation as a cream ale with a floral aroma.

It says the drink's name comes from its constant shimmer, just like the World Series trophy.

Eureka Heights says it went through 10 types of glitter before deciding on the right one.

Glitter Factory will be available starting at 2 p.m Thursday at the brewery on 18th Street in the Heights.
