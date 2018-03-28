HPD: Resident shoots and kills suspect breaking into truck in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Houston police say a man caught breaking into another person's truck was shot and killed at a home Tuesday night. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man who broke into a truck is dead after being shot by a resident in northeast Houston, police say.

This happened in the driveway of a home on Langley near Lera just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say people in the home heard what sounded like someone breaking into a pickup truck in the driveway.

That's when someone grabbed a gun and went outside to see what was going on.

Police say that person saw the suspect breaking into his truck and confronted him. He then allegedly shot and killed the suspect.

The homeowners were questioned by police.

Speaking briefly to ABC13, they said that they did not know the person breaking into the truck.

The case will now go to the district attorney to determine if this is a justifiable homicide or if charges should be filed.

EMBED More News Videos

Jeff Ehling is at the scene where police say residents shot and killed someone trying to steal their truck.

Follow Jeff on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston under Tornado Watch until 9 p.m.
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
HFD ready with high water vehicles ahead of heavy rains
2 HPD officers among those charged in gambling sting
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Mattress Mack donates even more money to Harvey victims
Show More
SURPRISE! Man gets unexpected visit from boy while using restroom
Texas girl missing since 2016 found safe in New Mexico
Houston's Cloud Column by the numbers
PARENTS BEWARE: Study finds rubber ducks breed bacteria
Whoa, mama! Car lands in pool after mom forgets to park it
More News
Top Video
Residents still on edge at the sound of 'strong storm'
Lamar CISD teacher charged with improper relationship with student
Man accused of trying to pay for sex with 4-year-old
Houston area school activity delays and cancellations
More Video