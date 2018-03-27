Girl leaps 30 feet off balcony to escape burning building

TERRIFYING LEAP: A little girl was caught on camera jumping from a burning apartment building in Israel. (KTRK)

New video shows a little girl in Israel faced with a terrifying decision: jump from an apartment balcony or face certain death in a raging fire.

The video shows the girl looking 30 feet down as her apartment was burning fast.

Residents on the complex grounds held out a bed sheet to help catch her.

Suddenly, the girl makes a leap and is caught by a group of bystanders who helped coax her into making the jump.

The girl was able to jump to safety and was not injured.

Sadly, a two-year-old died from smoke inhalation. Firefighters were able to rescue several other people from the burning building.

The fire's cause is not known.
