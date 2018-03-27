COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Pitbull rocks Rockets owner's Post Oak Hotel at massive children's charity gala

EMBED </>More Videos

Pitbull performs at The Post Oak Hotel (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Socialites, sports legends, legal powerhouses, and Houston's business elite flocked to the inaugural gala at the flawless (and jaw-dropping) Post Oak Hotel - owned and operated by Tilman Fertitta and Landry's Inc. - for the Houston Children's Charity 21st Annual Gala.

Houston charity mainstay Laura Ward (CEO, president and executive director of Houston Children's Charity) along with Fertitta (who serves is chairman of the board of Houston Children's Charity, and the event's 'Diamond Sponsor') ensured the event was impeccable, as well as unforgettable.

An endless line of Rolls Royces pulled into the circular driveway of The Post Oak, unloading some 750 sharply dressed Houstonians.

Guests entered the gleaming reception lobby to grab the signature cocktail of the night: a mojito with cucumber sake - a 'Spa-Jito.' Fertitta greeting and mingling with the fired-up crowd, making sure his new hotel was running like a well-oiled machine.

The evening went off without a hitch.

For more on this story visit our partners at CultureMap.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsgalacharitypit bulllive musichotelHouston
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
SkyDrone13 flies over beautiful Froberg Farm
The hottest acts to see at Houston's new In Bloom music festival
Thousands join March for Our Lives rally in Houston
Bayou City Art Festival returns to Houston this spring
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Warm and windy today but storms return Wednesday
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
Katy ISD superintendent once sued for fight that put man in coma
Clinics' dirty equipment may have infected patients with diseases
Fight in the street lands 2 officers in the hospital
TSU student dies after accidentally shooting himself
Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.
Stingy Chicago throws tantrum over Houston's 'Bean' sculpture
Show More
WANTED: Man accused of opening fire on Conroe officer on I-45
Teen leads deputies on chase in stolen church bus
Girl leaps 30 feet off balcony to escape burning building
Officials reduce levels at Lake Houston ahead of storms
Crews find body in lake during search for missing fisherman
More News
Top Video
Clinics' dirty equipment may have infected patients with diseases
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at Alvin daycare
TSU student dies after accidentally shooting himself
Fight in the street lands 2 officers in the hospital
More Video