Crews search for missing fisherman in Lake Conroe

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are searching for a missing fisherman after an empty boat was found floating in Lake Conroe.
According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Office, a boat was found floating in the middle of the lake around 11 a.m.
Deputies say a 55-year-old black man was seen fishing at the lake around 8:00 p.m. Monday.
A witness found a boat floating in the lake Tuesday morning and alerted authorities.
Authorities tracked the boat number back to the 55-year-old man and alerted his family.
Crews and divers are currently searching for the man.