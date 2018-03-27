EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3269892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Crews search for missing fisherman in Lake Conroe

Authorities are searching for a missing fisherman after an empty boat was found floating in Lake Conroe.According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Office, a boat was found floating in the middle of the lake around 11 a.m.Deputies say a 55-year-old black man was seen fishing at the lake around 8:00 p.m. Monday.A witness found a boat floating in the lake Tuesday morning and alerted authorities.Authorities tracked the boat number back to the 55-year-old man and alerted his family.Crews and divers are currently searching for the man.