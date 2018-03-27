BUSINESS

Video shows restaurant worker spitting in customer's food amid argument

EMBED </>More Videos

A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in food during a late-night argument with a customer.

By ABC7.com staff
MISSOULA, Montana --
A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in a customer's food.

The incident happened in front of the customers during a late-night argument at a Pita Pit restaurant in Montana.

The woman who shot the video says she and her family went into the restaurant around 2 a.m. and the employee was rude as soon as they walked in.

Watch: Customer dares employee to spit in food

EMBED More News Videos

A restaurant worker is out of a job after she was caught on camera spitting in food during a late-night argument with a customer.



In the video, you can hear a customer dare the employee to spit in the food.

She takes the dare and spits in the sandwich. A customer then jumps over the counter and tries to grab it and the employee throws it over the counter.

They exchange angry words and the employee indicates she's not too happy about still working there late into the night.

The original video can be viewed here. Warning: contains some graphic language. It has been viewed nearly 500,000 times since it was posted over the weekend.

The owners of the Pita Pit in Missoula issued an apology on Facebook and said the employee had been fired. The husband and wife owners of the restaurant said they were "mortified" at the employee's behavior.

"I can see what happened during the video and there is no excuse whatsoever for the type of behavior shown by an employee that I can assure you is no longer working for us," they wrote.

SEE ALSO: Caught on camera: Couple's fight at Baytown restaurant goes viral

EMBED More News Videos

Brawl inside restaurant caught on tape, Steve Campion reports.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessrestaurantcaught on videofacebooku.s. & worldMontana
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
500 new jobs coming to Baytown steel plant
What this deal means for Houston-based Fiesta Mart
Chemical company and owner indicted
Bumped United passenger walks away with $10,000 voucher
More Business
Top Stories
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
Worker found dead on ship at Port of Houston
Crews search for missing fisherman in Lake Conroe
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
'Suitcase killer' files final appeal to stop execution
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Show More
Cleveland ISD announces $10K reward in stranger danger case
Water park official jailed in connection to waterslide death
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
More Video