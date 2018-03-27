VIDEO: Religious burglar stops to pray before smashing store window

Derick Waller reports on the unusual crime in Brooklyn.

By
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn --
Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

The burglary happened around 5:00 a.m. last Thursday, during a snow storm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U.

Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.

Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.

He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out the broken window.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.
