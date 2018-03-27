Man wanted for 2004 Abilene murder caught in Friendswood

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was captured in Friendswood last week for the 2004 murder of an Abilene man.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect wanted for the 2004 murder of an Abilene man was arrested in Friendswood last week.

Kenneth Pounds, 54, was taken into custody on March 21 after police discovered he was staying with family in the area.

Pounds is accused of killing 18-year-old Garrett Daniel McMahan with a box cutter after the teen got into a fight with his friend.

While in Friendswood, authorities say they tracked Pounds and saw him buying drugs.

After he was arrested, officials say Pounds had crack cocaine in one of his socks and also had a crack pipe.

He was extradited back to Abilene.

Pounds is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdermost wantedFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
Worker found dead on ship at Port of Houston
Crews search for missing fisherman in Lake Conroe
PHOTO: Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
'Suitcase killer' files final appeal to stop execution
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
CDC warns flu season isn't over yet
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Show More
Cleveland ISD announces $10K reward in stranger danger case
Water park official jailed in connection to waterslide death
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man tells cops he was checking on ex when he found her dying
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
More News
Top Video
Grapeless wine varietals offer unique taste
Store clerk fights back against armed robber
Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture
No charges for Baton Rouge officers who killed Alton Sterling
More Video