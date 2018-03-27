Man wanted for 2004 Abilene murder caught in Friendswood

A suspect wanted for the 2004 murder of an Abilene man was arrested in Friendswood last week.Kenneth Pounds, 54, was taken into custody on March 21 after police discovered he was staying with family in the area.Pounds is accused of killing 18-year-old Garrett Daniel McMahan with a box cutter after the teen got into a fight with his friend.While in Friendswood, authorities say they tracked Pounds and saw him buying drugs.After he was arrested, officials say Pounds had crack cocaine in one of his socks and also had a crack pipe.He was extradited back to Abilene.Pounds is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.