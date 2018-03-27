EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3267503" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lt. Crowson provides an update on the investigation into a woman's death at a southwest Houston apartment complex.

A woman is dead and her ex-boyfriend is in the hospital following an incident in an apartment complex on Bissonnet near the Beltway.It's still not clear what happened. The man called for help for his injuries around 2 a.m. Tuesday.When paramedics arrived they found the man in the parking lot with cuts and wounds on his arms.Apparently the man told first responders the cuts happened when he broke into his ex-girlfriend's apartment.He told authorities she was not responding and he feared something happened to her.The man told paramedics to check on the woman, and she was found unconscious in her bedroom."They went up there and found that she had an abrasion to the head and was transported to the hospital. She did not survive," said Lt. Larry Crowson.Investigators are talking to witnesses. They are not searching for suspects. Instead, they are trying to figure out the sequence of events that led to the woman's death.