HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --If you're a photographer that would rather be on the sideline of a Houston Texans game, you may want to brush up your resume.
The organization is hiring a team photographer, but you'll be expected to do much more than taking photos.
Along with capturing high-quality pictures at games, practices, training camp and special events, you'll be required to manage the team's photography needs, maintain a database, supervise other gameday photographers and budget.
You know the players' headshots and team photo taken each year? You'll be in charge of setting that up, too.
The gig also comes with the opportunity for domestic travel, and potentially, international travel.
You need to have a bachelor's degree or be in the process of earning one.
You'll also need at least five years of experience as a photographer.
According to Glassdoor, the average NFL photographer salary ranges from $45,000 - $50,000.
The job listing for the Texans doesn't give a specific salary amount, but you will be asked to submit the range you're expecting.
Click here to see the full listing and apply.