Couple wanted for allegedly trying to lure students into van in Cleveland ISD

EMBED </>More Videos

PUPPIES AND CANDY: A couple is wanted after several children said the duo tried to get them to climb into their van. (KTRK)

By
CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents in Cleveland ISD are on edge after several students reported the same scary situation involving a stranger.

A large white van with cardboard covering the license plate has approached several students and tried to lure them over.

Police said there is a white or Hispanic man with a dark beard and glasses, along with a woman.

They tried to get children to approach their vehicle by telling them they have puppies and candy.

Cleveland ISD Police Chief Rex Evans said the stories are credible because several children who don't even know each other describe the same incident.

Evans said reports of stranger danger often turn out to be false alarms, but this time it seems to be the real thing.

"These individuals who do this normally aren't necessarily trying to commit some type of illegal or immoral act. Unfortunately, though, there is so much consistency in the statements from all of these children that it leads one to believe that they are motives are certainly illegal," Evans said.

The only thing the kids have in common is they live in the same general area of the Bellavista neighborhood off of FM 1010.

Police have stepped up their patrols. So far they don't have any suspects.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
student safetytexas newsCleveland
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Houstonians with rare disorder turn challenge into strength
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
Rollover crash on Eastex Freeway kills at least one
Show More
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in NW Houston
Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
More News
Top Video
Houstonians with rare disorder turn challenge into strength
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
More Video