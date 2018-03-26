SOCIETY

Bullied teen with autism gets dream prom proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Bullied teen with autism gets dream proposal (KTRK)

MICHIGAN (KTRK) --
You've heard the saying it takes a village to raise a child.

In this case, it took a community to pull off a big surprise for a 16-year-old Portage Northern student with Autism.

It all started with Julian Martinez best friend Korey Bradshaw.

"Someone told him retards can't go to prom. So, like, that completely brought him down. Like, 'I'm never gonna get to go to prom,' and someone told him a retard can't get a date," Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw wanted to do something special for Martinez, so she decided to ask him to prom.

With a little help, Bradshaw was able to connect with Ricki Strasser from Wicked Jeeps West.

Strasser says her heart was broken when she learned about the bullying Martinez had experienced and wanted to help.

"They broke his phone, they punched him in his stomach, they called him horrible names and they've told him to commit suicide. You know, things like that. It's not okay to do that to anybody," Strasser said.

The Jeeps served as a prop for one very important question: Will you go to prom?

"Everyone seems to try to single him out due to his disability and, like, we all try to avoid the fact that he has this disability because he's still his own person," Bradshaw said.

Several companies stepped in to offer up a corsage and boutineer, hair, and a special suit for Martinez.

The event, from start to finish, put a big smile on his face.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societypromfeel goodu.s. & worldautismMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
"Only God can judge me": Katy ISD superintendent says
Meet the owner of the largest black-owned paper in the South
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
More Society
Top Stories
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
Child dies after being hit by vehicle in NW Houston
Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
Show More
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Houston's own hoping to advance to Hollywood on "American Idol"
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Hwy 290
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
Students, parents on edge after social media threat to Bush HS
Parents accused of abusing teen over arranged marriage
More Video