SOCIETY

Houstonians living with uncontrollable tumor growth turn challenge into strength

EMBED </>More Videos

Tyrese Blackwell has had to overcome a lot of scrutiny in his life because of a rare genetic disease, but says has big plans ahead. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three weeks early, weighing in at 8 pounds, little Tyrese Blackwell came into this world all smiles.

Though there have been tough days since then, his spirit has always persevered.

"He would walk up to people at 5 and say 'Hi, my name is Tyrese. I have NF. I saw you staring at me,'" his mother, Ishma Blackwell, said.

Eighteen years later, he could teach an adult a thing or two about acceptance as the young man prepares for college.

Blackwell often faces ridicule for his Neurofibromatosis, known as NF. It's a disorder with no cure, leading to tumors, including the one on his face.

"It does have its ups and downs. Alien, monster, one eye," Blackwell said, of the names he's been called. "Parents have removed their children from me, thinking I can give them what I have."

The young man is remarkably composed. Spend a morning with him and the reason becomes clear: a little help from his mother.

"When I was little, she used to put me in front of the mirror and say that I am a very handsome, smart, intelligent young man. Nobody can tell you differently. You're a child of God," Blackwell said of his mother.

"I never sheltered Tyrese," Ishma added.

Both mother and son credit another Houstonian living with NF with paving the way for others.

Reggie Bibbs learned along his journey to break the ice first, telling those around him to "just ask" about his condition.

"Seeing him smile, just ask, that's how I want to be," Blackwell said.

Houston man with uncontrollable tumor growth finds self-acceptance and teaches others the same
EMBED More News Videos

Houston man with uncontrollable tumor growth finds self-acceptance and teaches others the same



For Tiger Coffman, NF impacts his ability to get around.

"I don't worry. Instead of worrying about it, I live for today," Coffman said.

Though the disease may have placed some road blocks in his life, he is the first to tell you NF won't stop him.

"We can't control what happens to us. We can control how we react to it," Coffman said.

At one point, he was told he wouldn't walk again but instead of throwing himself a pity party, Coffman hopes to one day become a software engineer.

In the meantime, Coffman is writing a book called 'Love My Difference,' refusing to hide his NF.

"I believe God has given everybody their purpose in life," Coffman said. "This is mine to deal with."

The Children's Tumor Foundation says one in every 3,000 people are born with a form of NF. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate 100,000 people are living with NF in the United States.

Houston man with genetic disorder says Uber driver cancelled ride because of his appearance
EMBED More News Videos

Reggie Bibbs was just trying to get to the doctor's office, but then his Uber driver cancelled the ride. He has a theory why.

Houston man with genetic disorder receives gift from Mattress Mack
EMBED More News Videos

Man denied Uber ride gets gifts from Mattress Mack, Erica Simon reports.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyskin disorderstudentsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Meet the owner of the largest black-owned paper in the South
Houston family makes memories in Toys 'R' Us photo shoot
Little Jacob gets his dream birthday party at H-E-B
More Society
Top Stories
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
Couple wanted for allegedly trying to lure students into van
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
Leon Jacob sentenced to life in prison in murder for hire trial
9,000 clinic patients possibly exposed to diseases in Galveston
Mugshot released of NFL player Michael Bennett
Rollover crash on Eastex Freeway kills at least one
Show More
Child dies after being run over by repair van
Dashcam shows deadly deputy-involved shooting of unarmed man
Self-taught rocket scientist blasts off into California sky
18-year-old drowned rescuing his younger brother
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
More News
Top Video
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Couple wanted for allegedly trying to lure students into van
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
Man learns fate after 28 years of sexually abusing children
More Video