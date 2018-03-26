  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial

Teen fatally hit by vehicle while walking to school on Highway 6

Police investigating deadly auto-ped crash on Highway 6.

IOWA COLONY, Texas --
A teenager has been fatally struck by a pickup while walking to school on Highway 6.

The accident happened on Highway 6 near Louisiana Street in Brazoria County, just before 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials with DPS say 18-year-old Demonte Benn was walking along a middle lane, not on the shoulder of the road. Benn, a student at Manvel High School, died at the scene.


According to DPS, the conditions were foggy at the time of the wreck, making it difficult for drivers to see. The man driving the pickup that struck the teen is not expected to face any charges.

The crash remains under investigation.
