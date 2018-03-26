Sad news in #Brazoria Co. Police confirm @AlvinISD 18yo student was hit and killed along Hwy 6 in Manvel while walking to school. Driver in pickup who hit student will not be charged. This appears to be just a tragic accident. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/vVAo5euT2R — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 26, 2018

A teenager has been fatally struck by a pickup while walking to school on Highway 6.The accident happened on Highway 6 near Louisiana Street in Brazoria County, just before 7 a.m. Monday.Officials with DPS say 18-year-old Demonte Benn was walking along a middle lane, not on the shoulder of the road. Benn, a student at Manvel High School, died at the scene.According to DPS, the conditions were foggy at the time of the wreck, making it difficult for drivers to see. The man driving the pickup that struck the teen is not expected to face any charges.The crash remains under investigation.