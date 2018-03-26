Man finds love letter on the street written in 1977

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3185479" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oldest message in a bottle found on Australia beach

A man walking down the street in Orlando, Florida found a love letter.It turns out the letter was written back in 1977.The man used the app NextDoor to track down the daughter of the man who wrote the letter.She said her parents have both passed away.A relative recently gave her a suitcase full of family memories that included the love letter.Someone stole that suitcase out of her car last week and the letter fell out.The daughter said she's thankful a good neighbor found it and returned it to her.She said she is waiting until she's alone to read the whole letter and take it all in.