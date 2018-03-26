  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
FAMILY & PARENTING

Man finds love letter on the street written in 1977

EMBED </>More Videos

Man returns love letter from 1977 to the couple's daughter. (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
A man walking down the street in Orlando, Florida found a love letter.

It turns out the letter was written back in 1977.

The man used the app NextDoor to track down the daughter of the man who wrote the letter.

She said her parents have both passed away.

RELATED: Message in bottle from Cayman Islands reaches Galveston

A relative recently gave her a suitcase full of family memories that included the love letter.

Someone stole that suitcase out of her car last week and the letter fell out.

The daughter said she's thankful a good neighbor found it and returned it to her.

She said she is waiting until she's alone to read the whole letter and take it all in.

RELATED: Oldest message in a bottle found on Australia beach after 132 years
EMBED More News Videos

Oldest message in a bottle found on Australia beach

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
familylovesocial mediau.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
State agency allows parents to bring babies to work
Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer
Company offering 12-foot wide family-sized mattress
Know before you buy: Dressers that pass the topple test
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Teen fatally hit by pickup while walking to school on Hwy 6
DEADLY LOVE TRIANGLE: 2 men dead, woman wounded in shooting
Son charged with murder for allegedly killing dad with bat
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
Baby shot while sitting in mom's car outside barber shop
Steel plant expansion to bring 500 jobs to Baytown
Wife speaks after husband charged with running away with teen
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
Show More
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Father drowns after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car
Remington files for bankruptcy protection after Sandy Hook lawsuits
US expels 60 Russian diplomats, shutters Seattle consulate
Russian shopping mall fire kills 64, including children
More News
Top Video
Meet two Houstonians who are turning a huge challenge into a strength
New app helps students voice safety concerns anonymously
Romantic hot air balloon ride ends with crash into power lines
18-wheeler seen swerving and crashing into wall on Highway 290
More Video