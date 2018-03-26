New ABC13 consumer reporter shares her 3 favorite savings tips

  • LIVE VIDEO Houston murder-for-hire trial
New ABC13 consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez shares her top-secret tips to save you money. (KTRK)

By
There's a new member of the Eyewitness News team who's going to help save you money.

Chelsey Hernandez will help Stretch Your Dollar and for her first day she wanted to share her favorite secret saving tips.

Secret number one

Want a million dollar wardrobe without the price tag? Chelsey's go-to store is Ross Dress for Less. You have to dig through the racks a little but you can find high-end designers for a lot less.

Secret number two

Finding a look you love for a lot less. Try the website Aliexpress.com. The savings can add up to almost half the price of retail, and most items ship for free. One tip, be sure to read the reviews to confirm if the sizes run smaller or larger. Also, keep in mind it can take up to three weeks to get your items.

Secret number three


Travel for cheap with escapehouston.com. If you can be flexible with your travel dates, the website selects the best times and days to get you the most savings. A quick search turned up a roundtrip ticket to Rome, Italy for about $350.

If you have to travel on certain dates, all-inclusive trips are the way to go. That means your flight, hotel, food, and drinks are all combined. Kayak, Expedia, or Book-It are good but Chelsey suggests checking the individual hotel and airline sites for even better deals.

All this week, Chelsey will be helping the Eyewitness News morning team save money. She'll grocery shop with Katherine, plan some family travel for Travis and help Samica grab a new Easter dress for a lot less.

